MIDDLETOWN — Sales are underway for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, which features eight weekly drawings that will each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, drawing.
“The Pennsylvania Lottery is excited to bring back our New Year’s Millionaire Raffle for the 17th year. This is a highly anticipated game for our players, who will have two chances to win twice on each ticket,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Most importantly, this game allows the Lottery to generate vital funds that benefit older Pennsylvanians. As we welcome the holidays and get ready to ring in the New Year, we remind the public to please gift responsibly. Tickets are not toys, and should not be given to children.”
The Jan. 7 drawing will award 6,000 cash prizes totaling more than $5 million: four $1 million prizes, four $100,000 prizes, 100 prizes of $1,000, and 5,892 prizes of $100.
Ticket sales end Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. (unless sold out sooner). Only ticket numbers sold are included in the drawing. Ticket numbers are sold sequentially across the commonwealth, starting at 00000001 and ending at 00500000.
To be considered a winning ticket, the number on a Millionaire Raffle ticket must exactly match a winning number selected in the drawing, and all digits must appear in the same sequence as the winning number.
If all tickets are sold, each $20 ticket offers a 1 in 125,000 chance of winning one of the $1 million top prizes. The drawing’s overall chances of winning any prize are 1 in 83.
On Jan. 7, winning numbers will be randomly selected by a computer and posted at palottery.com after 10 p.m. Players should check each ticket using scanners found at Lottery retailers or with the ticket checker on the Lottery’s Official App.