MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery’s With Love Second-Chance Drawing is now open to players, offering a total of $210,000 in prizes, including money to play the Pennsylvania Lottery online. This is the Lottery’s fourth annual Valentine’s Day-themed Second-Chance Drawing that features Scratch-Off and Fast Play games.
Now through Feb. 16, 2023 the following non-winning Scratch-Off tickets may be entered: [$5] Cash Crush, [$2] Love $tinks, and [$1] Steal Your Heart. Eligible Scratch-Offs may be entered for chances to win one of two top prizes of $14,000, one of 14 prizes of $4,000, one of 14 prizes of $1,400, one of 14 prizes of $400, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
Starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, the following non-winning Fast Play tickets are eligible for entry: [$5] Stuck on You, [$2] We Go Together Like, and [$1] Puppy Love. Eligible Fast Play tickets may be entered for chances to win one of two top prizes of $14,000, one of 10 prizes of $4,000, one of 10 prizes of $1,400, one of 22 prizes of $400, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
Each non-winning Cash Crush and Stuck on You ticket submitted will receive five entries, each non-winning Love $tinks and We Go Together Like ticket will receive two entries, and each non-winning Steal Your Heart and Puppy Love ticket will receive one entry. There are no entry multipliers awarded.
Enter by Feb. 16, 2023, through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.
Enter tickets as soon as possible after play, and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.