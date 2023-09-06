MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Spook-tacular Second-Chance Drawing is now open to players, offering a total of $260,000 in prizes, including money to play the Pennsylvania Lottery online.
Between now and Nov. 2, players may enter any non-winning [$5] Witch Way, [$2] Spooky Scary Skeleton and [$1] Monster Money Fast Play tickets into this Second-Chance Drawing for chances to win one top prize of $30,000, one of five prizes of $7,000, one of 13 prizes of $1,300, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
Then, starting Monday, Sept. 11 through Nov. 2, the following non-winning Scratch-Off tickets may be entered: [$5] Make Me Witch, [$2] Spooky Season, and [$1] Monster Multiplier. Eligible Scratch-Offs may be entered for chances to win one of three top prizes of $30,000, one of eight prizes of $7,000, one of 17 prizes of $1,300, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
Each non-winning Witch Way Fast Play or Make Me Witch Scratch-Off ticket submitted will receive five entries, each non-winning Spooky Scary Skeleton Fast Play and Spooky Season Scratch-Off ticket submitted will receive two entries, and each non-winning Monster Money Fast Play and Monster Multiplier Scratch-Off ticket submitted will receive one entry.
Enter through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.
Enter tickets as soon as possible after play and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Both games will remain on sale after the second-chance promotion ends.