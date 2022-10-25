MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery’s #sELFie Second-Chance Drawing is now open to players, offering more than $1.3 million in prizes, including money to play the PA Lottery online. Plus, for the first time, the Lottery is launching a holiday-themed $30 Scratch-Off game.
Now through January 5, 2023, the following non-winning holiday-themed Scratch-Off tickets may be entered: [$30] $3 Million Snow Bank, [$20] We Wish You a Merry Million, [$10] Ho Ho Holly $50 or $100, [$5] Oh Ca$hmas Tree, [$3] Sleigh Ride, [$2] Let It Snow, and [$1] Cash Yet-Tacular. Eligible Scratch-Offs may be entered for chances to win one of two top prizes of $100,000, one of four prizes of $50,000, one of six prizes of $25,000, one of eight prizes of $5,000, one of 10 prizes of $1,000, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
Starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, the following non-winning holiday-themed Fast Play tickets are eligible for entry: [$10] Big Holiday Blowout, [$5] Cash Flurry, [$2] Cookies for Santa, and [$1] Ugly Sweater. Eligible Fast Play tickets may be entered for chances to win one top prize of $100,000, one of two prizes of $50,000, one of three prizes of $25,000, one of four prizes of $5,000, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
Also starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, the following winning or non-winning Draw Game tickets can be entered: PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, PICK 5, Cash 5 with Quick Cash, Keno, Treasure Hunt, Match 6 Lotto, Cash4Life®, Powerball®, and Mega Millions. Eligible Draw Game tickets may be entered for chances to win one of two top prizes of $100,000, one of three prizes of $50,000, one of four prizes of $25,000, one of five prizes of $1,000, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
In conjunction with this Second-Chance Drawing, there will also be an interactive feature for players to take an “Elf”-themed selfie on Snapchat and Instagram with a custom PA Lottery filter.
Draw Game tickets purchased online are not eligible for this drawing. Additionally, Millionaire Raffle and Xpress Sports tickets are also not eligible for entry.
Enter by Jan. 5, 2023, through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.
Enter tickets as soon as possible after play, and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.
Continuing its promotion of responsible play, the Pennsylvania Lottery has again teamed with other state lotteries and the National Council on Problem Gambling to remind players that lottery games are not suitable for children. Whether buying a ticket for your own enjoyment or to give as a gift, players in Pennsylvania must be 18 or older.
The campaign started in response to research showing that early childhood gambling exposure can increase the risk of developing gambling problems later in life. This public awareness campaign focuses on discouraging adults from giving children lottery tickets as gifts.