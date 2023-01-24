MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery’s In the Clover Second-Chance Drawing is now open to players, offering a total of $210,000 in prizes, including money to play the Pennsylvania Lottery online.
Now through March 23, the following non-winning Scratch-Off tickets may be entered: [$5] Under the Rainbow, [$2] Leprechaun’s Gold, and [$1] Clover Patch Match. Eligible scratch-offs may be entered for chances to win one of four top prizes of $17,000, one of seven prizes of $3,000, one of 13 prizes of $1,700, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
Starting Tuesday, Feb. 7, the following non-winning Fast Play tickets are eligible for entry: [$5] The Hunt 4 Green, [$2] Find the Leprechaun, and [$1] Shamrock Search. Eligible Fast Play tickets may be entered for chances to win one of four top prizes of $17,000, one of three prizes of $3,000, one of seven prizes of $1,700, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
Each non-winning Under the Rainbow and The Hunt 4 Green ticket submitted will receive five entries, each non-winning Leprechaun’s Gold and Find the Leprechaun ticket will receive two entries, and each non-winning Clover Patch Match and Shamrock Search ticket will receive one entry. There are no entry multipliers awarded.
Enter by March 23, 2023, through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.
Enter tickets as soon as possible after play, and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.