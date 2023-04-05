MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Hello, Sunshine Second-Chance Drawing is now open to players, offering a total of $305,000 in prizes, including money to play the Pennsylvania Lottery online. This is the Lottery’s annual spring Second-Chance Drawing that features Draw games, including Keno.
Now through May 18, 2023, players may enter any winning or non-winning PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, PICK 5, Treasure Hunt, Cash 5 with Quick Cash, Match 6 Lotto, Cash4Life®, Powerball, Mega Millions and Keno tickets purchased from a licensed Lottery retailer. Draw game tickets purchased online are not eligible for entry.
Players who enter eligible tickets have a chance to win one top prize of $150,000, one of two prizes of $50,000, one of 10 prizes of $5,000, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
Enter through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.
Enter tickets as soon as possible after play, and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.