MIDDLETOWN — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Blair County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Wednesday, July 12 drawing.
The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 23-35-45-66-67, and the red Powerball 20 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.
Sheetz, 1100 Blair St., Hollidaysburg, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
More than 117,300 other PA Lottery Powerball® tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 23,800 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 10,700 tickets purchased with Double Play®. Players should check every ticket, every time.
The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $875 million, or $441.9 million cash, for the next drawing Saturday, July 15.
Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Powerball tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.