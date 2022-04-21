MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded an online prize worth $100,000 on a Powerball with Power Play ticket to a player from Cambria County for the Wednesday, April 20, drawing.
The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 20-30-45-55-56, and the red Powerball 14 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
More than 38,400 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 8,700 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 4,600 tickets purchased with Double Play.
Players should check every ticket, every time.
The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $400 million, or $240.8 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, April 23.
Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Powerball tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.