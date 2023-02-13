MIDDLETOWN — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Clinton County sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, Feb. 11 drawing.
The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 10-23-30-54-65 to win $1 million, less applicable withholding. Bald Eagle Truck Stop, 612 McElhattan Dr., McElhattan, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
More than 25,100 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 6,800 purchased with Power Play and more than 2,900 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time.
The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $45 million, or $23.7 million cash, for the next drawing held Monday night.
Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Powerball tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.