MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery and officials with Powerball recently announced the Pennsylvania Lottery’s online prize drawing for the NASCAR Powerball Playof. This special online prize drawing offers players the chance to win a VIP trip to Arizona to attend NASCAR Championship Weekend at the Phoenix Raceway.
The trip will also include the opportunity to win $1 million in a special drawing that will be held on Sunday, Nov. 5.
“The NASCAR Powerball Playoff will have race fans and lottery players alike on the edge of their seats, as this exciting new promotion will culminate in one player winning a $1 million prize at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Players can also feel good about the fact that, in Pennsylvania, proceeds go to help older residents with life-sustaining programs and services. While these are exciting times, we remind players to please play responsibly and always within their means.”
Now through June 14, the following Draw Games purchased online, including subscriptions, are eligible for entry: PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, PICK 5, Treasure Hunt, Match 6 Lotto, Cash4Life, Powerball, and Mega Millions.
Including Pennsylvania, there are 24 U.S. lotteries participating in the NASCAR Powerball Playoff promotion. Here is how it will work:
In Pennsylvania’s online drawing, 45 Pennsylvania semi-finalists will be drawn to be submitted for the NASCAR Championship Weekend and the chance to win $1 million.
Each of the 45 PA Lottery semi-finalists will also receive a prize of $100 bonus money to play the PA Lottery online.
Sixteen semi-finalists from all of the U.S. Lotteries will then be drawn with no more than one semi-finalist per lottery advancing.
The 16 semi-finalists will be announced during the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale, the Coke Zero Sugar 400, at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 26.
Those 16 semi-finalists will then go head-to-head in a series of drawings that will coincide with the elimination rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs.
Four semi-finalists still in the playoffs after the fourth drawing will win a VIP trip to the NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, November 3-5, and advance as finalists to the $1 million drawing.
Cash prizes will be awarded to all 16 national semi-finalists based on their elimination position.
For more information, visit www.powerball.com/nascar-powerball-playoff.