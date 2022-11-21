MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery recently announced the winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes as part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, drawing.
The winning ticket numbers, 00033733 and 00036978, were randomly drawn from among more than 48,000 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 8 and 14. The tickets were sold at Sheetz, 1500 Graham Ave., Windber, Somerset County, and Sheetz 1781 North Atherton St., State College, Centre County.
To learn if a ticket has won a $50,000 weekly drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on the official app or at a lottery retailer.
Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person and cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail. See official rules and prize claim instructions at palottery.com.
Be sure to keep tickets for the Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 7. It is possible for a ticket to win in both drawings. Visit palottery.com to see the schedule of remaining weekly drawings.