MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery and officials with Powerball recently announced the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Second-Chance Drawing for the Powerball First Millionaire of the YearSM. This Second-Chance Drawing offers Lottery players in Pennsylvania the opportunity to travel to New York City to ring in the New Year and have a chance to win $1 million in a special drawing taking place just after midnight during the television broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023” on ABC.
“This is the fourth year the Pennsylvania Lottery has offered this exciting opportunity to its players. Last year, we were thrilled to see Chester County player Brian Mineweaser win $1 million after the ball dropped,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “It’s thanks to players like Brian that our Lottery has been able to generate more than $33.8 billion in profit to help older Pennsylvanians over the last 50 years.”
Now through Sept. 22, Pennsylvania Lottery players may enter the following winning or non-winning tickets into the Second-Chance Drawing: PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, PICK 5, Treasure Hunt, Cash 5 with Quick Cash, Match 6 Lotto, Cash4Life, Powerball, Mega Millions and Keno Draw Game tickets purchased in-store from a licensed PA Lottery retailer. Tickets purchased online are not eligible for entry for this Second-Chance Drawing.
However, a separate Online Prize Drawing that is underway now through Sept. 25, will allow players to enter the following winning or non-winning Draw Game tickets purchased online: PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, PICK 5, Treasure Hunt, Powerball®, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, and Match 6 Lotto. Players should note that Draw Game purchases made online through the subscription process are not eligible for entry.
Eight semi-finalists from the PA Lottery Second-Chance Drawing and two semi-finalists from the separate Online Prize Drawing will be selected to win a trip to New York City and be entered for a chance to win $1 million after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Entry dates and requirements vary by participating lottery.
There are 30 U.S. lotteries participating in the Powerball First Millionaire of the YearSM promotion.
Enter tickets as soon as possible after play and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain on sale after the Second-Chance and Online Prize Drawings end.
Players may submit qualifying Second-Chance ticket information at palottery.com or via the PA Lottery’s Official App.
