MIDDLETOWN — Players, check your tickets: a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot-winning ticket worth $250,000 that was sold in Fayette County for the Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, drawing will soon expire.
The unclaimed winning ticket was sold by Prokopovitch Pitt Stop Market, 105 Prokopovitch Lane, Perryopolis. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 3-10-11-30-35, to win $250,000 less applicable withholding.
A prize claim must be filed with the PA Lottery, either by mail or at a Lottery Area Office, by Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
The Pennsylvania Lottery encourages claimants to sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a timely claim at any of the Lottery’s seven area offices. Currently, all PA Lottery area offices are open to the public between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Appointments are recommended. PA Lottery Headquarters in Middletown remains closed to visitors.
By law, unclaimed, expired lottery prizes remain in the Lottery Fund and are used to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians. Although some lotteries give players only 90 or 180 days to claim a prize, Pennsylvania Lottery draw game prizes may be claimed on a business day up to one year from the drawing date.
Players should check every ticket, every time, using self-service scanners found at retailers or with the Ticket Checker on the Lottery’s Official App. Sign tickets immediately for proof of ownership.