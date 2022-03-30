MIDDLETOWN — Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced that in addition to being able to purchase PICK and Match 6 tickets in-store at Lottery retailers, players will now also be able to purchase these games online. The PICK family of games and Match 6 Lotto are now available through the Lottery’s website, along with other popular draw games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt and Cash4Life.
“This is another part of our modernization effort to help us responsibly generate funds that benefit older Pennsylvanians, while meeting our players where they already are, which is online. So it was a no-brainer for us to move forward and expand our online products by offering the PICK games and Match 6,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “This is another important step that will help the Pennsylvania Lottery further diversify its portfolio of products and continue generating funds to benefit older Pennsylvanians.”
Players who purchase PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, PICK 5, and Match 6 tickets online can enjoy the same features available to players who purchase from a Lottery retailer. They can choose their own numbers or select the “quick pick” option to receive randomly selected numbers. Players also have the option to purchase multiple tickets and advanced draws.
PICK 2 debuted on Jan. 27, 2015;
PICK 3 debuted on March 1, 1977, as The Daily Number;
PICK 4 debuted on Nov. 22, 1980, as Big 4; and
PICK 5’s first drawing was on AuG. 26, 2008, under the name Quinto.
The Wild Ball is an add-on to the PICK games to give players more chances to win and was introduced on Sept. 13, 2016. Match 6 was introduced on Jan. 28, 2004.
“We recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Pennsylvania Lottery selling its first ticket, and it’s amazing to see just how far we’ve come during those five decades,” said Svitko. “We’re also extremely proud of the work we’ve done to generate more than $32.6 billion for older Pennsylvanians. These funds are helping our seniors with free meals, free rides, property tax and rent rebates, and a number of other critical services.”
To play PA Lottery games or purchase tickets online at palottery.com, players must be 18 or older, sign up for an account, and deposit funds in order to make a purchase. New account holders are required to securely submit proof of identity and age. After purchasing tickets, players will be able to view their transaction history, which will include past and current drawings and plays.
To promote responsible play, the PA Lottery online platform features a number of player-controlled settings, including time limits, deposit limits, and spend limits. Players can configure one or more of these limits to suit their personal play style and budget. The site also allows players to take a “cool-off” period of up to 30 days or self-exclude entirely for one year or five years.
The Lottery is also reminding its players that March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. There are free and confidential resources available for those who may be suffering from a gambling disorder, including the Pennsylvania Compulsive Gambling Helpline or 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). This is a helpline that is available year-round.
To play or purchase PA Lottery games on a computer, mobile device or tablet, install the PA Lottery’s Official App. Apple users can download the app from the Apple App Store. For Android users, visit palottery.com/android or text APP to 54187 to receive a special Android download link. The Google Play store has the PA Lottery Official LITE App; however, this version currently does not include the ability to play online. Tickets that are issued online cannot be cancelled.
The Pennsylvania Lottery launched online in May 2018 with internet instant games. Players can play a variety of games online, including Electric 8s, Fabulous 50, and Turbo Match.
For more information about how to play PA Lottery online or how prizes are paid, visit palottery.com.