HARRISBURG — Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that Norfolk Southern has completed their first $1 million in reimbursements to Pennsylvania fire departments, first responders, and Beaver County Hazmat.
This initial $1 million from Norfolk Southern is part of the funding Governor Shapiro secured in reimbursements for equipment that was damaged or contaminated during the response and remediation to Norfolk Southern’s train derailment in East Palestine. Fire companies from Beaver, Lawrence, and Washington Counties responded to the derailment and the controlled vent and burn – and Governor Shapiro is working to ensure they receive any and all funding they need.
“Norfolk Southern’s train derailment hurt communities in Western Pennsylvania, put our first responders at risk, and has taken up immense local and state resources,” said Shapiro. “Norfolk Southern must do better – and the entire cost of this derailment and its impact on the Commonwealth must be picked up by them, not the people of Pennsylvania. This critical funding will help make fire departments and first responders whole, and my Administration will continue to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for any and all impacts on our Commonwealth.”
In addition to securing this critical funding for Pennsylvania fire departments and first responders, Shapiro has led the way to ensure that Pennsylvania residents are receiving reimbursements for losses they incurred as a result of Norfolk Southern’s train derailment.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has been conducting independent water and soil sampling to closely monitor water contamination risks within a two-mile radius of the East Palestine derailment.