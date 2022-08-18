The indictment of a Pennsylvania truck driver accused of collecting more than $200,00 in Social Security disability benefits is part of an estimated $3 billion nationwide problem.
The indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court, charges Dwayne Bent with eight counts of wire fraud and one count of Social Security fraud.
In 2017, Bent was approved for disability payments and received them from March 2017 to August 2019, collecting more than $200,000 in that time. However, Bent passed two DOT medical exams and worked as a truck driver as he collected payments. He was able to conceal his employment from the Social Security Administration.
For unemployment fraud in Pennsylvania, the Department of Labor & Industry had 33,000 cases of outstanding fraud cases that were more than a month old as of June.