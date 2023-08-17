HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Education today announced a new tool to help Pennsylvanians earn a high school equivalency credential by combining their scores from different high school equivalency tests, an option that was not previously available in Pennsylvania. The opportunity to earn an HSE opens up employment and higher education opportunities for Pennsylvanians, giving them the freedom to chart their own course in life.
“This system will help more students achieve a credential, no matter their background, first language, or age,” said Secretary of Education Khalid N. Mumin. “As we endeavor to increase credential attainment across all demographics, this commonsense approach will expand our workforce and enable learners to complete, or take the next step in, their education journey. As Governor Shapiro often says, our Administration is giving Pennsylvanians the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”
Using TotalTranscript by DiplomaSender, students can combine subtests of the two high school equivalency tests, the GED test and the HiSET exam, to earn the Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma, Pennsylvania’s high school equivalency credential. Students may also now combine Spanish and English subtests to earn the CSSD.
CSSDs may be issued to applicants who reside in Pennsylvania, are at least 18 years of age, do not possess a secondary school diploma from the United States, and have either scored a passing score on a high school equivalency test or have completed 30 semester hours of study at a United States accredited institution of postsecondary education.
The Shapiro Administration and PDE are committed to ensuring that all learners have access to a high-quality education. PDE encourages a culture committed to improving opportunities throughout the Commonwealth by ensuring that technical support, resources and optimal learning environments are available for all students, whether children or adults. This mission ensures that Pennsylvania learners will be prepared for meaningful engagement in postsecondary education, in workforce training, in career pathways and to be responsible, involved citizens.
