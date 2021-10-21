Pennsylvania bill streamlines state tax refunds for deceased family members

HARRISBURG — Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, has introduced a solution that makes it easier for families to claim state tax refunds for deceased relatives.
House Bill 1921 would amend the Tax Reform Code of 1971 to allow the Department of Revenue to issue a refund to the executor, administrator, or other personal representative of the decedent if there is not a will present.
The process would require the family member or representative to complete a form and submit a death certificate along with documentation confirming their relationship to the deceased.
Currently, this is not permitted at the state level. Family members must undergo a lengthy process to receive a refund for an overpayment of state income tax.
“Resolving the same situation with federal income tax is easy because the IRS created Form 1310 for claiming that refund,” Struzzi said. “My bill will create a similar mechanism at the state level.”
Struzzi said he sponsored the measure after a constituent, who struggled to collect a tax refund owed to their deceased adult child, suggested it to him.
“This is a great example of why we encourage constituents to come forward with any suggestion, no matter how insignificant they might think it is,” he said. “The issue mattered greatly to this individual, and House Bill 1921 becoming law would be an easy solution to a problem that someone else has no doubt encountered.”