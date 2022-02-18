With an exceptionally high probability for wintry winds and snow in the forecast this morning, PennDOT urges motorists in north central Pennsylvania to slow down, pay attention and use caution on area roadways, especially considering the likelihood for snow white outs or low-visibility conditions to occur.
The north central region includes Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties, but PennDOT emphasized the need for drivers to exercise caution on Interstate 99 in Centre County and on Interstate 80 in Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties.