HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation and Conservation and Natural Resources held an event recently to encourage safe behaviors for bicyclists and drivers as part of National Bicycle Safety Month and Bike to Work Week, which runs through May 21.
“Safety is a shared responsibility and even one fatality is one too many,” said PennDOT Statewide Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator Trish Meek. “Bicyclists on our roadways have the same rights and responsibilities as motor vehicles, but unfortunately, they are more vulnerable on the road. Both motorists and bicyclists must look out for each other and work together to reduce crashes and fatalities.
According to PennDOT data, last year there were 798 crashes involving at least one bicyclist, resulting in 15 fatalities and 91 suspected serious injuries.
In Pennsylvania, a bicycle is considered a vehicle, and, by law, bicyclists must obey all the rules of the road, including but not limited to, riding on the right side of the road, abiding by traffic signs and signals, and using turn signals. Additionally, bicyclists may operate on a shoulder or berm, but are not required to do so.
Bicyclists may travel at less than the posted minimum speed, resulting in being passed by motorists. Drivers are reminded that they must allow at least four feet between their vehicle and the bicycle when carefully passing at a reduced speed.
Motorists should check for bicyclists in mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes and at intersections, as bicycles are small and may be difficult to see. Pennsylvania law says no person shall open any door on a motor vehicle unless it is safe and can be done without interfering with traffic flow – this includes bicyclists.
The agencies strongly recommend all bicyclists wear helmets every time they ride. Pennsylvania law requires all bicyclists under the age of 12 to wear a properly fitted helmet when riding a bicycle. Anyone under the age of 12 must wear a helmet when riding a bicycle. This applies to anyone operating the bicycle, riding as a passenger, or riding in an attached restraining seat or trailer.
PennDOT’s Active Transportation Plan outlines a vision and framework for improving conditions for walking and bicycling across Pennsylvania communities. The plan, developed in 2019, is being implemented by coordinating with planning regions and stakeholders across the state.