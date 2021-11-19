The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Ditching:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 135 to 120 – Westbound)
- State Route: 0453 (Bloomington Highway to Boardman)
Drainage Improvements:
- State Route: 0053 (Coalport)
- State Route: 0153 (Crooked Sewer)
- State Route: 2009 (Vulcan Road)
Guiderail Maintaining:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 116 to 120 – East and Westbound)
Inlet Replacement:
- State Route: 2034 (Wallaceton Road)
Pipe Extension:
- State Route: 2009 (Vulcan Road)
- State Route: 3021 (Henry’s Road)
Pipe Flushing:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 135 to 120 – Westbound)
- State Route: 0453 (Bloomington Highway to Boardman)
Shoulder Improvements:
- Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 116 to 120 – East and Westbound)
- State Route: 1009 (Deer Creek, Morrisdale)
- State Route: 2039 (Grassflat)
Side Dozing:
State Route: 0453 (Bloomington Highway to Boardman)