The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 20-24, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Bridge Repairs:

  • State Route: 3022, Berwindale

Brushing:

  • State Route: 2007, Ashland

Crack Seal:

  • State Route: 153, Rockton to Penfield
  • State Route: 879, Clearfield

Ditching:

  • State Route: 0253, Ramey to Houtzdale
  • State Route: 0453, Smoke Run to Belsena Road
  • State Route: 1012, Shiloh
  • State Route: 2006, Ramey
  • State Route: 2007, Parsonville Road
  • State Route: 2009, Ginter to Madera

Mowing:

  • Interstate 80
  • Various State Routes throughout the County

Pipe Flushing:

Recommended Video

  • State Route: 0153, Brisbin to Clearfield
  • State Route: 0253, Ramey to Houtzdale
  • State Route: 0453, Smoke Run to Belsena Road
  • State Route: 2006, Ramey
  • State Route: 2009, Ginter to Madera

Pipe Replacement:

  • State Route: 0053, Morrisdale to Centre County Line
  • State Route: 2032, Munson
  • State Route: 2034, Wallaceton
  • State Route: 4005, Greenville Pike

Road Paint Crew:

  • Various State Routes throughout the County

Shoulder Improvement:

  • State Route: 1012, Shiloh
  • State Route: 2007, Parsonville

Sign Upgrade:

  • State Route: 0879, Grampian to Keewaydin

G.O. Hawbaker:

  • The contractor plans to place shoulder backup on State Route: 3009, Site 4 in McGees Mills. Contractor to continue paving on State Route 0053 between Houtzdale and Glen Hope.

Motorists are advised to watch for slow moving and stopped vehicles through the entire work zone and to obey the posted speed limit.

Tags

Trending Food Videos