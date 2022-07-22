The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of July 25–29, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Bridge work:

  • Various state routes throughout the county

Brushing:

  • State Route 2007, Ashland

Crafco:

  • SR 0453, Curwensville to Boardman

Ditching:

  • SR 0865, Blain Street
  • SR 3005, Coalport
  • SR 3008, Lyleville
  • SR 3012, Market Street
  • SR 3019, Mill Street

Mowing:

  • Various state routes throughout the county

Patching:

  • SR 2002, Hegarty Cross Roads to Utahville

Pipe flushing:

  • SR 0865, Blain Street
  • SR 2030, Bigler to Woodland
  • SR 3005, Coalport
  • SR 3008, Lyleville
  • SR 3012, Market Street
  • SR 3019, Mill Street

Pipe replacement:

  • SR 0053, Moshannon Mountain
  • SR 2022, Olanta

Road paint crew:

  • Various state routes throughout the county.

Seal coat:

  • SR 0322, West Liberty
  • SR 4011, Oklahoma-Salem Road
  • SR 4014, Dubois Rockton Road
  • SR 4015, Sher-de-lin Road
  • SR 4016, Home Camp Road

Sign upgrade:

SR 0879, Clearfield Bypass

