The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of July 25–29, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge work:
- Various state routes throughout the county
Brushing:
- State Route 2007, Ashland
Crafco:
- SR 0453, Curwensville to Boardman
Ditching:
- SR 0865, Blain Street
- SR 3005, Coalport
- SR 3008, Lyleville
- SR 3012, Market Street
- SR 3019, Mill Street
Mowing:
- Various state routes throughout the county
Patching:
- SR 2002, Hegarty Cross Roads to Utahville
Pipe flushing:
- SR 0865, Blain Street
- SR 2030, Bigler to Woodland
- SR 3005, Coalport
- SR 3008, Lyleville
- SR 3012, Market Street
- SR 3019, Mill Street
Pipe replacement:
- SR 0053, Moshannon Mountain
- SR 2022, Olanta
Road paint crew:
- Various state routes throughout the county.
Seal coat:
- SR 0322, West Liberty
- SR 4011, Oklahoma-Salem Road
- SR 4014, Dubois Rockton Road
- SR 4015, Sher-de-lin Road
- SR 4016, Home Camp Road
Sign upgrade:
SR 0879, Clearfield Bypass