The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 8–12, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas.
Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Box Culvert:
- State Route: 2051 (Drain Highway)
Brushing:
- State Route: 2007 (Ashland)
Crafco:
- State Route: 2023 (Glen Richey Highway)
Ditching:
- State Route: 0036 (Westover to Newburg)
Mowing:
- Various State Routes throughout the County
Patching:
- State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale to Kylertown)
- State Route: 0322 (Woodland to Philipsburg)
- State Route: 2002 (Hegarty Cross Roads)
Pipe Flushing:
- State Route: 1010 (Bigler)
- State Route: 1012 (Shiloh)
- State Route: 2030 (Allport Cutoff Road)
- State Route: 3012 (Market Street)
- State Route: 3019 (Rosebud)
- State Route: 3021 (Coalport)
Pipe Replacement:
- State Route: 0053 (Moshannon Mountain)
- State Route: 0453 (Bloomington Hill)
- State Route: 0729 (Grampian to Lumber City)
- State Route: 3032 (Bailey Settlement)
Road Paint Crew:
- Various State Routes throughout the County
Sign Upgrade and Repairs:
State Route: 0969 (Lumber City Highway)