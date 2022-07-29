The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 1 – Aug. 5, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Bridge Work:

  • Various state routes throughout the county

Brushing:

  • State Route 2007, Ashland

Crafco:

  • SR 0729, Lumber City
  • SR 1006, Goshen

Ditching:

  • SR3005, St. Lawrence Road
  • SR 3012, Market Street
  • SR 3019, Rosebud

Mowing:

  • Various state routes throughout the Ccunty

Patching:

  • SR 0053, Morrisdale to Kylertown
  • SR 0322, Bigler to Philipsburg
  • SR 0729, Ansonville to Glen Hope
  • SR 2002, Hegarty Cross Roads to Utahville

Pipe flushing:

  • SR 2030, Bigler to Woodland
  • SR 3005, St. Lawrence Road
  • SR 3012, Market Street
  • SR 3019, Rosebud

Pipe replacement:

  • SR 2022, O’Shanter
  • SR 3032, Bailey Settlement

Road paint crew:

  • Various state routes throughout the county

Seal coat:

  • SR 0410, Troutville
  • SR 3009, McGees Mills Road
  • SR 3011, Irishtown to Grampian
  • SR 4006, Golden Yoke Road
  • SR 4008, Schuckers Orchard Road

Sign upgrade and repairs:

  • SR 0879, Clearfield Bypass
  • Various state routes throughout the county

