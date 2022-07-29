The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 1 – Aug. 5, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Work:
- Various state routes throughout the county
Brushing:
- State Route 2007, Ashland
Crafco:
- SR 0729, Lumber City
- SR 1006, Goshen
Ditching:
- SR3005, St. Lawrence Road
- SR 3012, Market Street
- SR 3019, Rosebud
Mowing:
- Various state routes throughout the Ccunty
Patching:
- SR 0053, Morrisdale to Kylertown
- SR 0322, Bigler to Philipsburg
- SR 0729, Ansonville to Glen Hope
- SR 2002, Hegarty Cross Roads to Utahville
Pipe flushing:
- SR 2030, Bigler to Woodland
- SR 3005, St. Lawrence Road
- SR 3012, Market Street
- SR 3019, Rosebud
Pipe replacement:
- SR 2022, O’Shanter
- SR 3032, Bailey Settlement
Road paint crew:
- Various state routes throughout the county
Seal coat:
- SR 0410, Troutville
- SR 3009, McGees Mills Road
- SR 3011, Irishtown to Grampian
- SR 4006, Golden Yoke Road
- SR 4008, Schuckers Orchard Road
Sign upgrade and repairs:
- SR 0879, Clearfield Bypass
- Various state routes throughout the county