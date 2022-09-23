The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Sept. 26, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge repair
- SR 2024 (West Decatur)
Brushing
- SR 2007 (Ashland)
Crack seal
- SR 879 (Curwensville to Clearfield)
- SR 4005 (Greenville Pike)
Ditching
- SR 4010 (Luthersburg)
Drainage Improvements
- SR 53 (Coalport to Glen Hope)
- SR 865 (Coalport)
- SR 2015 (McCartney Road)
Mowing
- Various state routes throughout the county
Patching
- SR 53 (Houtzdale)
- SR 53 (Morrisdale)
Pipe flushing
- SR 322 (Philipsburg)
Pipe replacement
- SR 53 (Morrisdale)
Side dozing
- SR 219 (Dubois)
Sign upgrade and repairs
- Various state routes throughout the county
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.