The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the following work schedule for the week of May 15, weather permitting.
Bridge cleaning
- Throughout county
Bridge repair project alert
- SR 2007 (Road Closure – detour will be in place through late June)
Brush and inlet cleaning
- SR 2011 (Henderson Township)
Ditching
- SR 4015 (Sher de Lynn Rd., Dubois)
Mill and fill
- Patch sealing
Milling and patching
- SR 729 (Lumber City to Grampian) – expect delays
Mowing
- Interstate 80
- Islands, throughout county
Pipe flushing
- SR 53 (Coalport Area)
Shoulder work
- SR 879 (Shawville to Deer Creek)
- SR1009 (Deer Creek to Morrisdale)
Sign upgrades
- Throughout county
Tree crew
SR 729 (Tyrone Pike)