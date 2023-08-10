HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced updates to the 511PA traveler information service including new features and real-time travel and alternate-route information for fans headed to the Little League World Series.
The new and enhanced features provide timely information and also support efforts to combat human trafficking.
PennDOT helps minimize congestion for LLWS travelers
Motorists traveling to the LLWS in Williamsport are encouraged to plan their trip using the real-time travel and alternate-route information available online at www.511PA.com/LLWS.
The website is dedicated to monitoring traffic conditions on the primary travel routes to the event. Travel times and alerts are provided for: Route 15 south to Route 220 to Market Street (from north); Route 15 north (from south); Interstate 80 east to Route 220 north to Market Street (from west); and I-80 west to Route 15 north (from east).
The page includes the average travel time for the primary route as well as one or two alternate routes. Users can see incidents, construction, weather forecasts and alerts, traffic cameras, and traffic speeds on the map.
PennDOT’s Central Region Traffic Management Center is also supporting the Little League World Series by posting real-time travel information on dynamic message signs and transmitting audio messages on highway advisory radio systems to assist travelers.