HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has begun building the final phase of its All-Electronic Tolling implementation. Work is now underway to relocate tolling points in eastern PA from their current interchange locations.
New highway-speed collection points are being built along the roadway between interchanges using a technique called Open Road Tolling, or ORT — a cashless, free-flowing mode of collecting tolls without traditional toll plazas or tollbooths.
With ORT, tolls continue to be paid electronically, but now vehicles will drive at highway speed beneath overhead structures — called gantries — located on the PA Turnpike between exit and entry points.
Equipment installed on the gantry and in the roadway identifies and classifies vehicles and processes E-ZPass and Toll By Plate payments.
“Open Road Tolling is the culmination of the PA Turnpike’s decade-long journey to modernize operations and meet customer expectations for seamless, nonstop travel,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton.
“ORT is a safer, more convenient way for customers to travel and represents the future of toll collection worldwide.”
We’re adding ORT because it:
- Fulfills customer expectations for seamless, convenient travel.
- Is safer for PA Turnpike drivers and its employees — and better for the environment.
- Allows new access points (interchanges) to be added more easily and at a lower cost, enhancing mobility and reducing traffic at interchanges and on connecting roads.
- Will help save the PA Turnpike more than $75 million a year.