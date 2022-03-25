HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) recently released its preliminary employment situation report for February 2022.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 5.1 percent in February, marking the 22nd consecutive month without an unemployment rate increase.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – decreased 1,000 over the month. The employment count rose 12,000 (to 6,042,000) while resident unemployment declined 13,000 (to 328,000).
Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 34,400 over the month to 5,890,800 in February. Jobs increased in eight of the 11 industry super-sectors. Trade, transportation and utilities – which increased by 19,200 – had the largest share of the monthly gain and set a record high of 1,155,700 jobs. Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 224,100 with gains in 10 of the 11 super-sectors. Leisure and hospitality had the largest 12-month gain, adding 71,800 jobs. Two super-sectors –trade, transportation and utilities and information – were above their pre-pandemic job levels in February 2022.
From April 2020 through February 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 82 percent of jobs lost due to the pandemic.