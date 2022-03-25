Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

A steady light rain this evening transitioning to showers of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

A steady light rain this evening transitioning to showers of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.