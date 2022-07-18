MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Double Dip Second-Chance Drawing is now open to players, offering a total of $305,000 in prizes, including money to play the Pennsylvania Lottery online. This is the Lottery’s annual summer-themed Second-Chance Drawing that features Draw games, including Keno.
Between now and Aug. 25, players may enter any winning or non-winning PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, PICK 5, Treasure Hunt, Cash 5 with Quick Cash, Match 6 Lotto, Cash4Life, Powerball, Mega Millions and Keno tickets purchased from a licensed Lottery retailer. Draw game tickets purchased online are not eligible for entry.
Players who enter eligible tickets have a chance to win one of two top prizes of $100,000, one of two prizes of $20,000, one of two prizes of $15,000, one of two prizes of $10,000, one of two prizes of $5,000, and one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
Randomly selected tickets will be awarded an entry Doubler.
Enter through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.
Enter tickets as soon as possible after play and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.