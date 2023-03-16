SAINT MICHAEL — Officials from the Pennsylvania Lottery and Forest Hills Pharmacy, a Lottery retailer, recently presented a commemorative check to nine winners of a recent $2 million Powerball with Power Play ticket, which was sold for the Wednesday, Feb. 22 drawing.
The check presentation was held at Forest Hills Pharmacy, 552 Locust St., Saint Michael, Cambria County, where the $2 million-winning ticket was sold. The retailer receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The lucky winners call themselves “St. Michael 9” because there are nine in their group who frequently get together at the St. Michael American Legion. The nine players, some of them veterans, pool their money on a weekly basis to play Powerball, a popular multistate game that has offered record jackpots in recent months.
“Everybody turns in $4 a week. We play Mega Millions too,” said Bob MacTavish, one of the winners. “I usually do all of the buying. We have a system.”
MacTavish, a spokesperson for the group, said that they have been playing together for more than a decade, and some of the group’s members are currently retired. He said the way he broke the news to the group happened a bit differently than he had planned.
“I always check the tickets at home in the morning on my computer. This time, I had my wife check it, because I couldn’t fathom seeing all of the zeroes!” said MacTavish. “I was going to wait and call everyone, but I went to the local bank and saw the wife of one of the winners. So, I told her about the prize and that’s when it all started.”
After taxes, each winner will receive an estimated $162,066.
“I can’t speak for the rest of the group, but I don’t have any plans for my part of the prize yet,” said MacTavish.
MacTavish said he’s a retired construction worker. When he’s not at the Legion with his friends, he enjoys spending time with his grandchildren, golfing and gardening.
“February was my birthday, so this was a good present!” he added.
“Congratulations to Bob and his group of friends for winning big on Powerball with Power Play,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “This is a great reminder that group or pool play can be a fun and responsible way to play our lottery games, which generate proceeds to help older residents of Pennsylvania.”
The group’s winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 11-19-39-44-65, but not the red Powerball 7, to win $2 million, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $1 million. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
