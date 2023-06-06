SHAVERTOWN — This summer, Pennsylvanians and visitors can beat the heat and get a sweet treat by visiting any of the 42 creameries that make up the 2023 Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail.
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Film & Marketing Carrie Fischer Lepore visited The Lands at Hillside Farms in Shavertown, Luzerne County to announce the sixth annual PA Ice Cream Trail.
Launched in 2018, Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail is a partnership of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and its PA Preferred program, DCED’s Tourism Office, and the Center for Dairy Excellence. The trail offers a delicious way to support Pennsylvania’s more than 5,200 dairy farm families and the small businesses that source from them while offering a unique opportunity to explore the commonwealth by the scoop. Trail-goers can plan their adventures and learn about participating creameries virtually at visitPA.com/scooped.