HARRISBURG — The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the busiest periods of the year for Pennsylvania casinos. That is why the PA Gaming Control Board is emphasizing its warning to casino patrons to not bring children onto the casino grounds and leave them unattended.
The PGCB has tracked an alarming number of situations in which adults go to a casino and leave children under their care unattended in their parked vehicles or in hotel rooms. This spurred the launch of the “Don’t Gamble with Kids” awareness campaign to bring this issue to light.
“Leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venue at a casino creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children,” PGCB Executive Director Kevin O’Toole said. “In its role to protect the public, the board hopes to bring awareness of this very important issue through the ‘Don’t Gamble with Kids’ campaign.”
Since the start of 2022, the PGCB has recorded 269 incidents involving 441 minors who were left unattended while one or more of the adults responsible for them chose to gamble in a casino. One initiative of the campaign is to let adult caregivers who may choose to leave a child unattended to enter a casino know of potential consequences of their actions:
- Up to a lifetime ban by the individual casino in which the incident took place;
- Placement on the board’s publicly available exclusion list, in which individuals lose the privileges of entering all casinos in the state;
- Criminal charges filed by law enforcement; and,
- Investigation by the applicable county’s Department of Children and Youth Services.
In addition, the PGCB’s “Don’t Gamble with Kids” campaign is aimed at making the general public who visit casinos to be aware of the problem and be diligent in looking out for children at risk so they can immediately report the situation to casino or hotel security.
“We are hopeful this campaign will raise awareness not only for those who gamble and are responsible for children, but also for the gaming public who we hope will be more diligent in looking out for children at risk,” O’Toole says.