HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met today in Harrisburg recently. Among other business, the board preliminarily approved the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits. The proposed seasons and bag limits are included in a separate news release. Other meeting highlights follow.
New antlerless license process progressing
Commissioners took preliminary action to restructure the state’s process for obtaining antlerless deer licenses.
Until recently, state law had required antlerless licenses be issued only by county treasurers. Hunters seeking antlerless licenses would send applications and receive licenses by mail in what was considered an outdated and inflexible process.
Earlier this month, a new law took effect that enables all license-issuing agents to sell antlerless deer licenses, meaning hunters in the 2023-24 license year will be able to purchase them online or anywhere else licenses are sold.
The preliminary vote outlines the process by which licenses would be sold.
· Antlerless licenses would be purchased online and at issuing agents; there would be no application by mail.
· Antlerless licenses would go on sale during the first day of license sales, the fourth Monday in June.
· Only residents could apply initially.
· Application by nonresidents wouldn’t begin until the second Monday in July.
· A hunter could get only one license in the first round
· A second round would begin the fourth Monday of July (Residents and nonresidents would be eligible).
· A hunter could get a second license in the second round for any WMU where tags are available.
· A third round would begin the second Monday of August.
· A hunter could get a third license in the third round.
· Then, in what’s being identified as the fourth round, a hunter could buy additional licenses until reaching their personal limit of six. Additional licenses, if available, then could be purchased as the hunter harvests antlerless deer and reports them.
· In each round, antlerless license sales wouldn’t begin until 8 a.m.
As with any board action receiving preliminary approval, the new process won’t be finalized until the board adopts it. Adjustments might be made before a final vote, which is scheduled for the April meeting.
After the new process is finalized, the Game Commission will be making several announcements to inform hunters what they should do to obtain their antlerless licenses.
In any case, the new, modernized process will increase convenience for hunters getting their antlerless deer licenses, said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans.
New processing options considered for hunters in CWD areas
Hunters who harvest deer in Chronic Wasting Disease areas soon could have more choices, in more places, for where they can take their deer for processing or taxidermy.
Commissioners gave preliminary approval to a measure that updates requirements for deer hunters in the state’s CWD Disease Management Areas or Established Area, and those who hunt deer or other cervids out of state.
Presently, hunters may not remove any high-risk cervid parts – the head and backbone among them – from any DMA or EA. When harvesting deer within these areas, a hunter must either take the deer to an approved processor or taxidermist associated with that DMA or EA, or remove the high-risk parts before transporting the meat, antlers and other low-risk parts elsewhere. Out-of-state hunters are prohibited from bringing any high-risk cervid parts back into Pennsylvania.
These protections serve to help limit the human-assisted spread of CWD within the Commonwealth.
The measure enhances those protections while eliminating unnecessary complexity and giving hunters more choices.
Under the proposal, the Game Commission would create a statewide list of cooperating processors and taxidermists. Any hunter who harvests a deer out-of-state or within a DMA or EA would be able to take it directly to a cooperating processor or taxidermist anywhere in the state.
That would give hunters better access to cooperating processors and taxidermists, which are approved based on their compliance with proper high-risk part disposal. It would add convenience for hunters, too. As it is now, a hunter harvesting a deer within a DMA or EA, for example, must choose a processor or taxidermist within or near that area. For a hunter living somewhere else, that might mean making a return trip to pick up their meat or mount. Under the proposal, they could likely drop off their deer somewhere closer to home.
In addition to creating a statewide list of cooperating processors and taxidermists, and authorizing any processor or taxidermist on the list to accept high-risk deer parts from out of state, the measure preliminarily approved by the board prohibits placing on the landscape any high-risk cervid parts from deer killed outside of Pennsylvania or within a DMA or EA.
Boats on game lands restricted to no-wake speed
Technological advances that have increased the horsepower attainable by some electric boat motors have resulted in restricted operating speeds for boats used on state game lands.
Commissioners adopted regulations that limit the speed of all boats on open, game lands waterways to “slow, no wake” speed, meaning they have to operate at the slowest possible speed required to maintain maneuverability, so that the wake or wash created by the boat on the surface of the water is minimal.
Commissioners said the change is necessary in light of the power some newer electric motors possess. It better ensures boaters on game lands will continue to operate safely, without conflicts with other users.
Land acquisitions, agreements approved
Commissioners approved acquisitions that would add about 1,889 acres to state game lands.
Among those, the commissioners approved three land donations.
· Wellsboro Industrial Park has offered 5.6 acres in Delmar Township, Tioga County, adjoining State Game Lands 313. The parcel will expand the Game Commission’s ownership of the emergent wetland called “The Muck,” an Important Bird Area known to provide habitat and breeding grounds for migratory birds.
· The heirs of Ethel R. Snyder have offered 54 acres in Sugar Creek Township, Armstrong County, near State Game Lands 105. It offers excellent forested habitat and has the potential to connect to the game lands with future acquisitions.
· Amerikohl Mining, Inc. has offered 12 acres in Young Township, Indiana County, adjoining State Game Lands 332. The parcel offers improved access to the game lands from state Route 286.
The Game Commission also approved the purchase of multiple properties. They include:
· Roughly 109 acres in Columbus Township, Warren County, adjoining State Game Lands 197. Funding comes from the Game Fund and Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
· Seventy-two acres in Huston Township, Clearfield County, adjoining State Game Lands 331. Funding comes from the Game Fund.
· About 100 acres in Horton Township, Elk County, adjoining State Game Lands 44. Funding comes from the Game Fund
· Roughly 57 acres in Marion Township, Centre County, adjoining State Game Lands 323. Funding comes from the Game Commission’s restricted account, which includes third-party funds collected as compensation for habitat and recreational losses that occurred on state game lands.
· Fifty-seven acres in Boggs and Spring townships, Centre County, adjoining State Game Lands 323. Funding comes from the Game Fund.
· About 588 acres in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County. This property connects two tracts of State Game Lands 141. Funding comes from Wildlands Conservancy and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service funds through the Pittman-Robertson Act. There will be no cost to the Game Commission.
· Roughly 437 acres in Forkston Township, Wyoming County, adjoining State Game Lands 57. Funding comes from the Game Commission’s restricted account. Access is from Windy Valley Road.
· About 229 acres in Forkston Township, Wyoming County, near State Game Lands 57, with funding coming from the Game Fund.
· About 130 acres in Shohola Township, Pike County, adjoining State Game Lands 116. Funding comes from the Game Fund and The Nature Conservancy. The parcel is an indenture to the existing game land.
· Roughly 28 acres in East Rockhill Township, Bucks County, near State Game Lands 139, with funding coming from the Game Fund, Natural Lands Trust, and USFWS through the Highlands Conservation Act.
· Roughly 100 acres in Horton Township, Elk County, adjoining State Game Lands 44. Funding comes from the Game Fund.
· About five acres in Lehigh Township, Northampton County, an interior to State Game Lands 168. Funding comes from the Game Fund.