HARRISBURG (TNS) — State lawmakers are expected to return to the Capitol this week to wrap up the 2022-23 budget package following partisan disputes that have taken a few days into the new fiscal year to resolve.
The House of Representatives announced on Monday its members will reconvene for session on Wednesday afternoon. According to a Senate Democratic spokeswoman, the Senate is not expected to be in session until Wednesday as well.
“We continue to make steady, positive progress on finalizing the state budget,” said House Republican spokesman Jason Gottesman. “We anticipate being in a position to complete the legislative process of passing the budget and associated legislation in short order.”
“Close but not finished just yet,” said Senate Democratic spokeswoman Colleen DeFrank.
The 2022-23 fiscal year began on Friday without an enacted budget in place.
That means the state legally cannot make some payments. However, a delay would have to last several weeks before it would have an effect on state government and outside agencies that rely on state funding. But all sides ended last week expressing optimism no fiscal pain would be felt as a result of the protracted budget talks.
The proposed spending plan is expected to land around $42 billion, or about $3.5 billion more than this year’s enacted $38.6 billion spending plan.
However, no increase in state sales or personal income taxes are needed to cover the increase as the state ended the 2021-22 fiscal year with revenue collections topping $48 billion, or $6.2 billion more the state’s Independent Fiscal Office projected.
It also has on hand $2.2 billion in federal American Rescue Plan dollars that it needs to spend before 2024. Additionally, the state has $2.8 billion in its Rainy Day Fund with Republican lawmakers determined to add to that balance given the hefty surplus to avoid the need for new taxes or a tax increase in the event of a future economic downturn.
Spending increases in the proposed budget plan are expected to include a historic boost in education funding likely in the $1 billion range when all the various components are added together including money for school safety and mental health services along with basic education, special education, and an extra injection of money for the 100 most underfunded school districts, according to several legislative and lobbyist sources.
It also is anticipated to have significant increases for the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program that provides tax credits to businesses that donate to private school scholarship funds.
Nursing homes and environmental programs are expected to be among other areas that receive a boost.
Bigger property tax and rent rebates for low- to moderate-income senior citizens and individuals with disabilities also are expected to be included in the final budget deal along a reduction in the state’s 9.99% tax on corporate profits.