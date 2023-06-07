HARRISBURG — The Shapiro administration announced the launch of, “Welcome Home PA,” an online resource to help service members separating or retiring from active duty acclimate to a successful civilian life in Pennsylvania. The new website includes information about employment and licensing, education, securing military paperwork, veteran crisis and much more. These resources can be found by going to www.pa.gov/welcome-back-veterans.
“I am committed to being there for our veterans, the same way they have been there for the people of this Commonwealth,” said Shapiro. “When our veterans return home, the Welcome Home PA site will provide them with key resources and information to assist in their transition back home. Military experience is valuable experience, and whether our veterans are pursuing a career in the private sector, furthering their education, or transitioning to retirement, the Commonwealth will have their back. Under the leadership of Adjutant General Mark Schindler, my Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will continue to expand services for veterans – and make sure we care for each and every veteran, as they have served to protect our families and our freedom.”
The Welcome Home PA site includes information on employment opportunities with the Commonwealth and in the private sector, furthering military careers with the Pennsylvania National Guard, guidance on how to use GI Bill benefits to attend post-secondary schooling or begin in an apprenticeship, and more. The DMVA also encourages returning service members to visit the PA Veterans Registry and PA VETConnect, which helps to connect veterans and their families with programs and services available to them after their service. Veterans can also access the PA Veterans Guide – an extensive resource offering information on veterans’ benefits, housing, information for veterans with disabilities, and more.
Earlier this year, the Shapiro Administration launched a military occupational crosswalk to assist veterans and service members in translating their work experience into civilian jobs in the Commonwealth. Governor Shapiro is committed to transforming Pennsylvania government to more effectively and efficiently serve Pennsylvanians and our veterans.