HARRISBURG — The Wolf Administration on Wednesday announced the expansion of Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson’s naloxone standing order to include a form of eight milligram naloxone nasal spray. Members of the general public can print a copy of the standing order and present it at their local pharmacy to obtain life-saving naloxone.
“Naloxone saves lives,” Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “Naloxone is an essential tool in the commonwealth’s approach to address the opioid crisis. We continue to ensure residents have access to the life-saving tool along with resources to learn how to administer it.”
Naloxone is a medication approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose by quickly restoring breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose. Naloxone can be administered by individuals with or without medical training to help reduce opioid overdose deaths.
Last year, the FDA approved the higher dosage of naloxone nasal spray to reverse an opioid overdose. The FDA had previously approved two mg and four mg naloxone nasal spray products.