HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced the awarding of more than $17.5 million – the most in commonwealth history – to support the community-service work of 26 AmeriCorps programs. PennSERVE, housed within the Department of Labor & Industry, is Pennsylvania’s grantmaking partner of AmeriCorps, the leading federal agency for national service and volunteerism.
As the state’s service commission, PennSERVE develops and implements state-specific national service programs consistent with the Wolf Administration’s commitment to connecting individuals and organizations through service and volunteering to tackle the nation’s most pressing challenges.
This year’s list of grant recipients includes five new AmeriCorps programs and one new planning grant.
Full-time AmeriCorps members receive a modest living allowance, health care and other benefits. At the successful completion of each service term, members earn a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award to repay qualified student loans and to pay current educational expenses at eligible institutions of higher education and training programs.
The following local program will receive funding as a 2022-23 AmeriCorps grantee:
Pennsylvania Mountain Service Corps Americorps serving Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
Appalachia Intermediate Unit 08 will have 80 AmeriCorps members provide instructional support in reading and math to K-12 students who are at risk for failure and in rural or economically distressed school districts.
They will further help to construct infrastructures that support healthy ecosystems and watersheds, while providing social services that enhance the quality of life for individuals, families and communities throughout Pennsylvania’s Appalachian region.