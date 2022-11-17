HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging reminded Medicare beneficiaries that the Annual Medicare Open Enrollment Period is now underway until Dec. 7 and Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight is available to help.
PA MEDI is Pennsylvania’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program. It is available through the 52 local Area Agencies on Aging and provides free, confidential, and unbiased education and assistance to
Through open enrollment, beneficiaries can join, switch, or drop Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Coverage. Coverage and costs vary widely among both Medicare Advantage plans and Part D prescription drug plans
Beneficiaries can visit Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE to compare plans. PA MEDI counselors can also assist older adults with plan comparisons, help them enroll in a new plan and help them determine if they are eligible for any of Pennsylvania’s Medicare cost-savings programs like PACE, Extra Help, and Medicare Savings Program.
If beneficiaries decide to change plans, their new coverage will start Jan. 1, 2023.
Older adults can contact their local AAA to schedule a personalized counseling session. For more information, they can call the toll-free PA MEDI Helpline at 1-800-783-7067, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All services are free and confidential.