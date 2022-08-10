MIDDLETOWN — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1,410,000 from the Tuesday, Aug. 9 drawing was sold in Bedford County.
The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 1-8-15-31-37-44, to win the $1,410,000 jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 9402 Lincoln Hwy., Bedford, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
More than 45,200 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Match 6 tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.