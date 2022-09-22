HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead today advised Pennsylvanians of a potential scam in which individuals are going door to door asking Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program recipients to see their bills to ensure they are receiving the correct LIHEAP funds. LIHEAP is distributed directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider in the form of a grant, and neither DHS nor utility companies will solicit LIHEAP information from recipients in this manner.
Please report any texts or other interactions about DHS benefits that seem suspicious by calling the DHS fraud tipline at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477).
“If you have received unsolicited visits asking you about your LIHEAP benefits and for your personal information, it is a scam. Do not respond so you do not fall victim to identity theft, and please inform the DHS fraud tipline immediately,” said Acting Secretary Snead.
DHS administers LIHEAP annually to provide assistance to renters and homeowners for heating bills so low-income Pennsylvanians can stay warm and safe during the winter months. While the 2022-2023 LIHEAP season is not yet open, pre-season applications have started to be mailed to previous LIHEAP recipients who will be able to submit the application via COMPASS or with a pre-season paper application. The regular season will open on November 1 and run through April 28, and DHS will publicize information on the benefit amounts closer to the opening of the 22-23 LIHEAP season.