HARRISBURG — Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier recently announced grant awards totaling nearly $740,000 to local organizations committed to connecting Pennsylvania veterans with family-sustaining jobs.
The Wolf Administration has designed Veterans Employment Program Grants to eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth.
Pennsylvania is home to more than 700,000 veterans, roughly 7.5% of the commonwealth’s population. In March 2022, the Wolf Administration announced an earlier round of $800,000 in VEP funding to four workforce development projects.
The VEP provides veterans with a greater opportunity to sharpen and broaden their skills, leading to meaningful employment after they leave the military,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “We are thankful to the Wolf Administration for recognizing the value veterans bring to the workforce, and for partnering with L & I and other entities that are willing to make an investment in the lives and careers of men and women who served and sacrificed for our nation.”
Successful applicants identified opportunities for new and innovative projects to create veteran employment opportunities, to close funding gaps or supplement existing initiatives for more comprehensive services. Employer applicants also needed to demonstrate how they would bring together businesses, education, workforce, community, and other partners to achieve employment support for veterans.
NuPaths – $199,979
NuPaths will train 24 veterans living in Beaver, Clearfield, Delaware, Fayette, Lackawanna and Lycoming counties for entry-level Software Testing Analyst and Project Analyst jobs. Programs will be in an accessible distance learning format and provide technical skills training, industry certifications, and the job search and readiness skills needed to begin an apprenticeship or full-time IT job.
Veterans Leadership Program – $200,000
The project aims to decrease veteran unemployment rates by providing opportunities for certificates and training in marketable job skills, connecting veterans to employers, and providing financial assistance for employment-related expenses. VLP will prioritize these services in Beaver, Fayette, and Clearfield counties because these counties fall in the top five counties in Pennsylvania with the highest veteran unemployment rates.
The Period of Performance for this grant is April 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024, and is funded with Re-employment and Industry Partnership funds.