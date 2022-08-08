HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier has released an update on the Worker Protection and Labor Law Non-Compliance List, a publicly available and regularly updated record of employers in violation of Pennsylvania labor and workplace safety laws, including Unemployment Compensation tax obligations.
Created in October 2021 by the signing of Gov. Wolf’s Worker Protection and Investment Executive Order, the list was first published six months ago. Since then, the department has resolved about 1,300 liens and collected more than $8.3 million from more than 900 employers that had owed Unemployment Compensation back taxes.
Among employers that had failed to carry requisite workers’ compensation insurance, six have resolved liens and 11 have established repayment agreements – for a total of nearly $600,000 collected or scheduled to be paid under repayment agreements.
The list identifies Pennsylvania employers that have done one or more of the following: violated one or more of the labor laws enforced by L&I, misclassified their workers, owe UC back taxes or have failed to carry requisite workers’ compensation insurance. Employers are listed if the department’s administrative adjudication process or Pennsylvania legal system concludes a violation occurred, and if the employer fails to meet its obligations under the law despite the department’s efforts to obtain compliance.
Employers will not be awarded state-funded grants or contracts if they are on the non-compliance list.
L&I updates the list each Tuesday. Information is available in Excel spreadsheet or PDF format. The list includes the name of the violating employer, its address, county, and the specific law that has been violated. For UC tax violations, the list includes the county where a lien was filed. Additional information on liens may be available from the applicable Court of Common Pleas in the county where the lien was filed; for workers’ compensation liens, such information may also be available in the county in which the employer is operational.