HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys announced the Insurance Department reclaimed $15,289,806 in 2021 for more than 41,000 consumers who had funds stolen, payments improperly processed or other forms of restitution or credit due to them as a result of company errors or unethical conduct.
“Pennsylvania consumers’ rights and protections are guaranteed to them through state law and the Insurance Department works diligently to hold the businesses we regulate accountable,” said Humphreys. “We protect consumers by holding these businesses to the highest standards.”
The Insurance Department is dedicated to requiring fair business practice standards from insurance companies and insurance professionals to ensure that consumers in Pennsylvania receive all protections to which they are entitled under the state’s laws and regulations. This work involves researching and resolving complaints from consumers, investigating allegations of misconduct from insurance companies, agents, brokers and others, and ensuring that practicing professionals are properly licensed.
In 2021, 41,032 consumers around Pennsylvania received some form of restitution payment or credit. Below are some examples:
- Restoration of stolen funds when an agent collected payment from a consumer for a policy or annuity but did not send the money to the insurance company;
- Processing and payment of previously denied or underpaid claims when a company did not pay a claim as it should under the consumer’s policy;
- Refunding of overcharged premiums when an insurance company was found to be charging premiums above the rate that had been approved by the Insurance Department.
Humphreys also noted that in some cases, the department’s findings can result in additional penalties, such as a suspension or revocation of a license, being assessed against the offending party. For example, after thorough examinations and investigations in 2021, the department issued more than $512,000 in enforcement penalties for violations of Pennsylvania’s insurance laws.
If you have a question about your insurance or need to file a complaint, you may contact the Insurance Department’s Bureau of Consumer Services at 1-877-881-6388 or online.