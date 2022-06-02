A survey of business leaders in Pennsylvania highlights a pessimistic outlook and little reason for optimism for a state economy dealing with inflation, high gas prices and little population growth.
Almost half of business owners – 49% – said business conditions have gotten worse in the last six months, while 27% said they stayed the same and 22% said they’ve gotten better, according to a Keystone Business Climate Survey conducted by the Lincoln Institute of Public Opinion and Research, a polling group.
Those stats may under-emphasize the rugged economic climate.
“For context, ‘same’ is not good as responses to this question have been substantially negative since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020,” wrote Lowman Henry, the Institute’s chairman, summing up the mood as one of “malaise.”
The state’s economy, like many other parts of the United States, is still dealing with pandemic-related disruptions, but business owners have a new worry: inflation.
“When asked what is their top concern, 67% said inflation, 42% cited labor shortages, and 42% are worried about supply chain disruptions,” Henry wrote. “Following those top concerns, respondents also cited taxes (36%), energy costs (32%), labor quality (28%), health insurance costs (27%), and government mandates (22%) as issues affecting their businesses.”
A majority, 66%, of businesses said they had difficulty in finding qualified workers to fill job vacancies. Almost a majority of businesses, 47%, have raised prices, and 41% have increased wages and benefits for workers. Though the outlook is pessimistic, businesses haven’t cut their ranks: only 8% have laid off workers.
The pessimism extended to political leaders, too: no state or federal official – or institution – had a net-positive favorability rating.
The results echo the Independent Fiscal Office’s initial revenue estimates for the 2022-23 fiscal year. As The Center Square previously reported, the IFO rated the chance of economic stagnation at 60% and a recession at 30%.
The Keystone Business Climate Survey polled 205 business owners or executives between April 20-May 20 across Pennsylvania.