PHILADELPHIA — Repair progress continues as crews work around the clock after a vehicle fire led to the collapse of a section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia. The roadway is anticipated to reopen this weekend, as announced by Gov. Josh Shapiro and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll in a briefing.
Progress on interim repair continues, paving expected to begin
Crews continue to make headway on the interim roadway, which will open temporary travel lanes on I-95, three in each direction, while work proceeds to rebuild the outer sections of the permanent bridge. Throughout the day, crews placed the final outside and median barriers for the new roadway.
The final layer of sub-base will be placed today, setting the stage for paving, which is anticipated to begin tonight. Additionally, crews are doing concrete work to reinforce areas of the existing roadway prior to paving and placing the center barrier.
Check out www.pa.gov/I95updates for more information and the 24/7 live feed, as well as a rendering of the project.
I-95 incident page and resources
PennDOT has an I-95 incident page on its 511PA traveler information website where real-time travel times are displayed for the incident detours. Travel times for the northbound, southbound, and global detours are displayed. Users can see traffic cameras, incidents, construction, weather forecasts and alerts, and traffic speeds on the map.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts. Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.
Regional alternative travel options, expanded services
Impacted travelers have alternative options in public transit and ridesharing. The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority is providing updates to its transportation services. There is available capacity on all service.
Additionally, the Regional Share-A-Ride program matches people to others making similar trips. Anyone who signs up can earn points for recording their trips, including transit, car/van pools, biking, and walking. Points add up for rewards like discounts at restaurants and retail establishments, etc.
Information on SAR and other ride-match programs in NJ, DE, and elsewhere in PA can be found at https://www.dvrpc.org/pacarpool/. Regional transportation management associations can help employers and employees with issues regarding changes in commuting due to this closure. SAR is funded through PennDOT and administered by the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission.