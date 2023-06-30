The specific duties of elected officials vary considerably from one branch of government to the next and between the different levels of government. But one common responsibility shared by virtually all those in elected office is to balance the interests, values, and priorities of their constituents.
This is no easy task, particularly for those in powerful, high-profile positions who represent hundreds of thousands if not millions of Americans.
Consider, for example, the United States president. Subject to the individual judgements of over 250 million voting-age Americans, most presidents in recent decades have had approval ratings below 50 percent. According to Gallup survey data, George H.W. Bush is the only president since the Kennedy assassination with an average approval rating above 60 percent –and even he was voted out of office after a single term.
Like the president, each of the 50 sitting U.S. governors has the role of a chief executive. And as the highest-ranking and highest-profile elected official in state government, governors are also subject to constant public scrutiny.
Based on 2023 survey data, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has an approval rating of 53 percent and a disapproval rating of 26 percent. Based on these figures, Shapiro ranks as the 20th least popular state governor in the country.
Shapiro, a Democrat, took office in 2023 and is currently serving his first term as governor.
All data in this story is from Morning Consult, a public opinion data research company. Governors were ranked by their approval rating. Ties were broken by disapproval ratings, and in the case when governors shared the same approval and disapproval rating, the governor with the largest survey sample size ranked higher.