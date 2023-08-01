HARRISBURG — Monday, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order creating the Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program, a first-in-the-nation job training program that provides workforce development grants to ensure companies, contractors, unions, and others who are working to build Pennsylvania’s infrastructure have the skilled workforce they need while creating real opportunity for thousands of new workers across the commonwealth.
The program allows organizations doing important infrastructure work funded by President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act or the Inflation Reduction Act to receive up to $40,000 for each new worker they train and up to a maximum of $400,000 per contract or award under the IRA and IIJA to help accelerate critical investments in infrastructure development – from repairing our roads and bridges, to modernizing our energy, water, and sewer infrastructure – all across Pennsylvania.
Under the CWTP, the Commonwealth will reserve at least three percent of all funding it receives from the IIJA and IRA to fund workforce development and on-the-job training, meaning that as much as $400 million could be used for workforce training in Pennsylvania over the next five years. This model initiative will be the largest infusion in funding for workforce training in Pennsylvania history and could support as many as 10,000 new jobs.
As Gov. Shapiro showed with rebuilding Interstate 95 in just 12 days, when government works together and when we have a skilled workforce ready to do the job, we can build big things again in Pennsylvania and across America.