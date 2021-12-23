HERSHEY — Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill to meet Santa and his nine reindeer at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane to announce that the reindeer have received a clean bill of health and are cleared for take-off on Dec. 24.
“I’m excited to announce that Santa’s reindeer are in good health — despite one’s very bright red nose — and ready to deliver toys to the good girls and boys of Pennsylvania tomorrow evening,” said Wolf. “I’m grateful to the Department of Agriculture for coordinating to ensure not only a merry Christmas morning across the commonwealth but keep animals in Pennsylvania safe and healthy. All nine reindeer are physically fit and in good spirits. They’re ready to fly this holiday season.”